QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.73. 2,419,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

