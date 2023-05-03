QUASA Trading Down 0.3% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $359.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,345.25 or 0.99995010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173474 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $706.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

