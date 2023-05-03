QV Equities Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
QV Equities Price Performance
Insider Activity at QV Equities
In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 122,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$114,246.73 ($75,660.09). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 197,828 shares of company stock worth $183,677. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About QV Equities
Read More
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.