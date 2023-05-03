QV Equities Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

QV Equities Price Performance

Get QV Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at QV Equities

In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 122,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$114,246.73 ($75,660.09). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 197,828 shares of company stock worth $183,677. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About QV Equities

(Get Rating)

Read More

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.