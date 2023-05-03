Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 6.1%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 48,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 142,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Ra Medical Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ra Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs.

