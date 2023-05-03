Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 1,788,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,056,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of £41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

