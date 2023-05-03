Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $58,447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $52,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

