Raymond James Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $165.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.29.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:FNV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 353,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after buying an additional 1,825,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 1,339,765 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
