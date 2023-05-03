Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RYN traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 371,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,878. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Rayonier has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $43.34.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.