Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.4 %

O opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.