Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.