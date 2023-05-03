Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

