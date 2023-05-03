Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Down 4%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 104,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 765,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $513.39 million, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.