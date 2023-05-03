Repay (RPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

Repay stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $513.39 million, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.96. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repay by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repay by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.