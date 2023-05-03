Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.42 EPS.
Shares of RGEN traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 431,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,277. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day moving average is $175.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.
Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.
