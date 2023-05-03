Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.42 EPS.

Shares of RGEN traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 431,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,277. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day moving average is $175.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $76,155,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

