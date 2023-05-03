Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,291 shares of company stock worth $1,002,113 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

