Research Analysts Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

