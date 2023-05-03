Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 3rd (AMD, ATZ, AZN, BP, FLTR, GOOS, HIK, LLOY, OSB, PSON)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$60.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$59.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £130 ($162.42) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 551 ($6.88) target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.24) target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 645 ($8.06) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 530 ($6.62).

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.