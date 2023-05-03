Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 3rd (AMD, ATZ, AZN, BP, FLTR, GOOS, HIK, LLOY, OSB, PSON)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$60.00.

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$59.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £130 ($162.42) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 551 ($6.88) target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.24) target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 645 ($8.06) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 530 ($6.62).

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

