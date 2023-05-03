Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 775,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

