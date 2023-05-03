Restaurant Brands International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 647,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

