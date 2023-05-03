Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE:QSR traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$98.21. 112,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,557. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$99.21.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.67.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

