Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $78.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.77.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

