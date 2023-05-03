Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.25.

QSR stock traded down C$0.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$97.77. 296,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,287. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$99.21. The stock has a market cap of C$30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

