Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.25.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
QSR stock traded down C$0.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$97.77. 296,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,287. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$99.21. The stock has a market cap of C$30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
