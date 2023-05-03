Retirement Capital Strategies Acquires Shares of 10,260 iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XVV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,960 shares. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.