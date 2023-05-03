Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $6.39 Million in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 3.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ESGV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 196,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

