Retirement Capital Strategies Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in LPL Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.22.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $195.97. 53,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

