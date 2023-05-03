Reviewing Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paramount Group 2 4 1 0 1.86

Valuation & Earnings

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.53%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Paramount Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -25.57 Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.27 -$36.40 million ($0.16) -27.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group -4.91% -0.82% -0.43%

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out -193.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Paramount Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.