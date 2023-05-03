Reviewing Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Halcon Resources and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 76.59%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $1.70 billion 1.07 $452.48 million $4.07 3.18

This table compares Halcon Resources and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Earthstone Energy 26.69% 31.01% 17.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Halcon Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

