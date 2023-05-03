Reviewing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Telenor ASA 0 4 2 0 2.33

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 503.60%. Telenor ASA has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 933.06%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than KORE Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.32 -$106.20 million ($1.37) -0.81 Telenor ASA $10.33 billion 1.64 $4.69 billion $3.21 3.77

This table compares KORE Group and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -38.70% -19.34% -6.27% Telenor ASA 39.55% 38.51% 6.70%

Summary

Telenor ASA beats KORE Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group



KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Telenor ASA



Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephone, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Other Units segment is composed of global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

