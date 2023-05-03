Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.2646 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Rexel has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $25.92.

About Rexel

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

