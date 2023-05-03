Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 237,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

