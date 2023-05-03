Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 237,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
