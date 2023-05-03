Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.00 and last traded at C$43.07, with a volume of 33257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.90.
Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.
Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware
In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
