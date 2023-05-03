Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.00 and last traded at C$43.07, with a volume of 33257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.90.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.2637238 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.