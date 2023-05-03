Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $499,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richmond Brothers Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

