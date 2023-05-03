Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 27,332 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 32.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.84. 12,254,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,000,816. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

