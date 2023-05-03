Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $12,932.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,607.93 or 1.00030837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

