Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 31,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,577. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.