Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 556 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.42. 347,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.45. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

