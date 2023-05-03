Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $206.59. 84,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $209.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

