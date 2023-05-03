Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 611 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

