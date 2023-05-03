Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 7,395 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,406 shares of company stock worth $8,762,067. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

CRM stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $194.53. 438,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

