Robert K. Shearer Sells 11,590 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 277,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

