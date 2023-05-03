Robert W. Baird Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $28.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYM. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,899 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $13,919,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

