Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $157.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Shares of RGEN traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,035. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

