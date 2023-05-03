Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$35.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.96. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,688. The company has a market cap of C$932.30 million and a P/E ratio of 91.13. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$18.70 and a 1-year high of C$27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.62.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

