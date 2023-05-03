Royal Bank of Canada Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $151.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.