Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price to C$60.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZAF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 2.2 %

ATZAF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. 2,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

About Aritzia

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.