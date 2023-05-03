Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) is set to post its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

