RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Down 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.