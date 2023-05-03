RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 117,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,347,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31.

Institutional Trading of RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

