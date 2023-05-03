Ryan C. Green Sells 4,936 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LUV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,751,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,776. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

