Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE RYI traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 149,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts predict that Ryerson will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ryerson by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Ryerson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ryerson



Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.



